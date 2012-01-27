Cigna Corp (CI.N) said it could close its $3.8 billion acquisition of Medicare specialist HealthSpring Inc HS.N as soon as Tuesday.

Cigna had previously announced it expected to close the deal in the first quarter, the company said in a securities filing on Friday. The company said in October it expected the deal to add to its earnings per share in the first full year of operations.

Acquiring HealthSpring will catapult Cigna into a major player in the business selling Medicare plans for seniors as more elderly Americans become eligible for the U.S. government program.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Derek Caney)