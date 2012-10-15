LONDON Private equity group Cinven CINV.UL is buying family-owned niche pharmaceuticals business Amdipharm for 367 million pounds ($590 million), it said on Monday, with a view to merging the business with its newly-acquired Mercury Pharma unit.

Amdipharm will initially operate as a standalone business but eventually will be merged with Mercury, which Cinven acquired from rival private equity house HgCapital in August.

Cinven said Amdipharm, which generates annual revenues of over 110 million pounds, sells its products in over 80 countries, complementing Mercury's predominantly UK-focused customer base.

After a string of acquisitions Amdipharm now sells more than 50 products in over 80 countries with products including antibiotics as well as drugs for nausea, skin disease and thyroid problems.

Amdipharm's founders Vijay and Bhikhu Patel will retain a significant minority stake in the combined business, Cinven said.

"Our acquisition of Amdipharm is completely transformational. It not only doubles the size of the combined group in terms of revenue and profitability but, importantly, creates a truly global business," said Supraj Rajagopalan, a partner at Cinven.

The deal underscores the appeal of steady cash-flows from healthcare for private equity, reflecting the defensive nature of the drugs business.

Amdipharm was created in 2002 following a decision by many large drugmakers to shift their focus away from smaller and older products, providing an opening for Amdipharm's founders to snap up "legacy products" from Big Pharma - typically off-patent generic drugs in niche disease areas.

($1=0.6216 British pounds)

(Editing by Kylie MacLellan and Greg Mahlich)