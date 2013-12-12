Chinese tech giant Tencent signs $4.65 billion loan deal
HONG KONG Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings has signed a $4.65 billion loan deal, Basis Point reported, amid a flurry of fund-raising by China's internet giants.
NEW YORK Cisco Systems Inc on Thursday cut its longer-term revenue growth target to a range of 3 percent to 6 percent per year from its previous range of 5 percent to 7 percent.
Chief Financial Officer Frank Calderoni cited macro-economic pressure in emerging markets, conservative customer budgets and service provider market dynamics for the change.
SEOUL Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said late on Monday that it plans to sell refurbished versions of the Galaxy Note 7 smartphones, the model pulled from markets last year due to fire-prone batteries.
SHANGHAI Chinese ride sharing firm Didi Chuxing is considering a $6 billion investment backed by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, as it looks to take on global rivals such as Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL], Bloomberg reported on Tuesday citing sources familiar with the matter.