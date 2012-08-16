SAN FRANCISCO Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O) raised its dividend by 75 percent after its quarterly results surpassed Wall Street's expectations, helping lift its shares more than 2 percent after hours.

Commentary:

ERIK SUPPIGER, ANALYST, JMP SECURITIES

While investors are happy to see that spending cuts are boosting Cisco's profits, revenue growth remains essential to long-term success, he said.

"Ultimately the company needs to generate some acceleration in revenue growth."

He said it remained to be seen whether Chambers can get revenue growing again if he continues to cut spending, particularly in sales and marketing.

(Reporting By Jim Finkle in Boston and Alexei Oreskovic in San Francisco)