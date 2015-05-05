Network equipment maker Cisco Systems Inc is set to launch a converged cable access platform, enabling cable operators offer download speeds of one gigabit a second or more.

Cisco's new cBR-8 system, to be unveiled on Tuesday, comes at a time when its rivals such as Arris Group Inc and Casa Systems Inc have started a new class of equipment that can deliver both video programing and broadband access to subscribers.

The new system will "enable cable operators to achieve savings that could exceed 40 percent of capital and operating expenses over five years," Cisco said in a statement.

The news was earlier reported by the Wall Street Journal. (on.wsj.com/1KIlA2f)

Google Inc has been offering download speeds of one gigabit a second or more in some U.S. cities through fiberoptic networks.

By comparison, most U.S. cable users get peak speeds of less than 50 megabits, though services offering rates of up to 150 megabits are available in some areas, according to the Journal.

(Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)