NEW YORK Former BlueCrest Capital Management portfolio manager Ashish Goyal is set to join hedge fund manager Citadel, a Citadel spokesman said on Thursday.

Goyal will start at Citadel’s London office in November and will be a portfolio manager on its global fixed income team. He will be part of an expansion of the firm's macroeconomic investing unit, Citadel said.

Goyal declined to comment.

At BlueCrest until May, Goyal was a portfolio manager for so-called "macro" bets with a focus on emerging markets. BlueCrest, led by Michael Platt, said in December that it would return outside capital and become a private partnership.

Goyal grew up in Mumbai, India and earned a master’s in business administration from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. He then worked in investing roles at JPMorgan Chase from 2008 to 2012, when he left to join BlueCrest. In 2015, he was named a “Young Global Leader” by the World Economic Forum.

