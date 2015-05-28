Time Inc and Meredith Corp end talks over merger deal
Time Inc said it was "definitely" not up for sale on Friday, sending its shares and those of U.S. broadcasting and publishing group Meredith Corp , its most prominent suitor, sharply lower.
NEW YORK Citigroup Inc (C.N) CEO Mike Corbat said the deal the bank made with Costco Wholesale Corp (COST.O) to replace American Express Co (AXP.N) as the issuer of credit cards for the retailer will be profitable for his shareholders.
Responding to speculation in the card industry that Citigroup gave too much to Costco in negotiations earlier, Corbat said the deal is "without a doubt accretive" to shareholders and would be even if Citigroup did not have deferred tax assets it can use to shelter income from taxes.
Corbat, speaking at an investor conference in New York, also said second-quarter revenue from capital markets trading is "very similar" so far to the same period a year earlier.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York)
China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co said on Friday it had refiled its application for U.S. approval of its $2.7 billion acquisition of life insurance company Genworth Financial Inc , in a bid to add more time to the regulatory review.