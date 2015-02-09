Delaware judge denies Anthem injunction, effectively ending Cigna merger
WILMINGTON, Del. A judge effectively killed off any practical chance of Anthem Inc merging with Cigna Corp on Thursday as he declined to order Cigna not to terminate the deal.
PRAGUE Five Czech banks have expressed interest in bidding for Citigroup's retail operations in the Czech Republic, newspaper E15 reported on Monday, without citing its sources.
Erste Group's Ceska Sporitelna, Societe Generale's Komercni Banka, KBC's CSOB, Raiffeisenbank and local bank Fio Banka had shown official interest in participating in a tender for the operations, it said.
E15 said the operations comprises services for tens of thousands of customers. Citi is a strong player in the credit card business in the country, it said.
Citigroup Inc said in October it was pulling out of consumer banking in 11 markets, including the Czech Republic.
The bank will keep its corporate banking business in the Czech Republic.
NEW YORK Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp filed a lawsuit against Energy Future Holdings Corp on Thursday, claiming that the bankrupt power company has prevented it from pursuing better options for it as its $18.7 billion deal with NextEra Energy Inc falters.