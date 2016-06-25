Renault stops production at some sites after cyber attack
PARIS French carmaker Renault stopped production at several sites on Saturday to prevent the spread of a global cyber attack that hit its computer systems, a spokesman said.
Citigroup Inc (C.N) said on Friday it resolved a technical issue that had left customers unable to access their accounts remotely.
Customers had taken to social media to complain about the outage, which affected several U.S. states, including New York, Pennsylvania and California, according to Bloomberg.
"We experienced a brief technical issue that is now resolved," Citigroup's customer service Twitter account said in response.
Bloomberg reported the news of the outage first.
A Bloomberg reporter spoke with four people at a bank branch on Manhattan's Upper East Side who said debit cards did not work at the ATM there.
Citigroup was not immediately available for further comment.
The bank's shares had closed down 9.4 percent at $40.30 on Friday, as Britain's vote to exit the European Union sparked the biggest global financial shock since the 2008 crisis.
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May pledged to create new powers allowing her to punish social media and communications companies that fail to look after users' data, and to demand cash from firms to pay for policing the internet.