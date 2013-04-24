Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still has large loss
Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
Cloud computing software maker Citrix Systems Inc reported a lower-than-expected first-quarter profit, hurt by higher expenses and weak IT spending by its customers.
Net income fell to $59.7 million, or 32 cents per share, from $68.3 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, it earned 62 cents per share. Revenue rose 14 percent to $672.3 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 63 cents per share on revenue of $676.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Citrix's cloud computing software allows customers to access applications remotely from a central server, and reduces costs by eliminating the need to upgrade and install software on each individual computer on site.
Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.