Swiss specialty chemicals company Clariant CEO Hariolf Kottmann adjusts his glasses during the results announcement of the company at a new conference in Zurich in this file photo dated February 17, 2009. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

ZURICH Clariant (CLN.S) is hunting "bolt-on acquisitions" worth up to around 150 million Swiss francs ($152.5 million), including in North America where the Swiss chemicals maker said the oil industry crisis could produce attractive targets.

"Our definition for bolt-on acquisitions is 5, 10, 15, 50, maybe 100 or 150 million," Chief Executive Hariolf Kottmann told Reuters on Thursday in a phone interview after releasing first-half results.

"We did many bolt-on acquisitions in the range of 5 to 50 million in the last two to three years," Kottmann said. "This is exactly what we are talking about."

A Swiss newspaper reported this month the company was arranging financing for acquisition plans.

Kottman said he was in no rush to do anything.

Among other areas, he is considering acquisitions in the United States in oil-production chemicals, where rivals including Halliburton (HAL.N) are under pressure from low oil prices.

"When it's a crisis, it's always a good time to look to reinforce yourself," Chief Financial Officer Patrick Jany said.

Clariant shares fell 2 percent at 0730 GMT after first-half net income fell 10 percent to 128 million francs, missing analyst forecasts on higher restructuring costs including moving some activities from Europe to cheaper India.

It confirmed 2016 operating cash flow and profitability targets.

($1 = 0.9839 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)