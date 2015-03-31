With eye on millennials, Coach buys Kate Spade
Handbag maker Coach Inc said it would buy Kate Spade & Co for $2.4 billion as it looks to tap the popularity of its smaller rival's quirky satchels and totes among millennials.
ZURICH Swiss chemicals firm Clariant CLN.VX is not for sale and its prospects are better if it remains independent, its chairman said on Tuesday.
"It's my firm conviction that Clariant is not for sale," Chairman Rudolf Wehrli said at the company's annual shareholder meeting in Basel, Switzerland.
Germany's Evonik (EVKn.DE) has been evaluating Clariant and other specialty chemicals companies for a potential takeover bid, sources told Reuters last week.
(Reporting By Paul Arnold in Basel, writing by Alice Baghdjian)
TPG Growth, the growth capital arm of U.S. private equity firm TPG Global, has agreed to acquire Medical Solutions, a U.S. medical staffing company, the companies said on Monday.