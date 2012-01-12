LOS ANGELES The grandson of "Gone with the Wind" star Clark Gable was sentenced to 10 days in jail on Thursday for pointing a laser at a police helicopter.

Clark James Gable, 23, pleaded guilty last month to a count of discharge of a laser at an occupied aircraft. Gable pointed a green laser at a helicopter flying over Hollywood in July 2011, police said.

Authorities say lasers pointed at aircraft can blind the pilot and cause a crash.

In exchange for Gable's guilty plea, prosecutors asked for the dismissal of two charges of discharge of a laser, and one count of assault.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Horwitz gave Gable credit for one day served in jail when he handed down the 10-day sentence on Thursday.

Horwitz also ordered Gable to serve three years of probation.

Oscar-winning actor Clark Gable, best known for his role in 1939 classic "Gone with the Wind", died in 1960.

(Reporting By Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Jill Serjeant)