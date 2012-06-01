NEW YORK Crest Financial Ltd said on Friday it has taken a 5.9 percent stake in wireless service provider Clearwire Corp CLWR.O, and hoped to discuss additions to the company's board.

The stake would make Crest, a Houston, Texas-based entity, one of the biggest minority shareholders in Clearwire, according to Reuters data. Crest reported the stake in a filing made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In the filing, Crest said it believes that Clearwire, which is majority owned by Sprint Nextel (S.N), is undervalued at current levels. Clearwire shares closed down 5 cents or 4 percent at $1.55 on Nasdaq.

Crest said it wants to have discussions with Clearwire about its strategy and would also discuss the possibility of Crest nominating directors to the Clearwire board. But it said that no agreements had been made with the company so far.

(Reporting By Sinead Carew)