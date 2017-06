Crest Financial, the second-largest shareholder in Clearwire Corp, on Tuesday said it was looking forward to learning more details of an unsolicited bid for the company by Dish Network Corp.

In a statement, Crest also said the Dish bid proved Sprint Nextel Corp's existing offer for Clearwire was inadequate.

