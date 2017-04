The sign in the lobby of the corporate headquarters of Dish Network is seen in the Denver suburb of Englewood, Colorado April 6, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Dish Network Corp (DISH.O) said it raised its offer for Clearwire Corp CLWR.O to $4.40 per share in cash, topping Sprint Nextel Corp's (S.N) bid.

Sprint raised its buyout offer for wireless service provider Clearwire to $3.40 per share on May 21 under pressure from activist shareholders.

(Reporting by Garima Goel in Bangalore; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)