Novartis has assets to sell, investors wary of what it might buy
ZURICH As Novartis considers asset sales that could raise $50 billion, investors are worried any cash raised may give the Swiss drugmaker firepower for another unsuccessful megadeal.
NEW YORK Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services on Thursday urged Clearwire Corp CLWR.O shareholders to vote against majority shareholder Sprint Nextel Corp's (S.N) $3.40 per share offer for Clearwire stock it does not already own.
ISS issued the advisory the day after Clearwire's board also recommended that shareholders vote against the Sprint deal and suggested that they instead accept a rival tender offer from Dish Network Corp (DISH.O) for $4.40 per share.
The advisory firm said it revised its recommendation, which was for the Sprint deal, because the price being offered by Dish was "significantly higher than the cash consideration being offered by Sprint" and because of Clearwire's board has determined the Dish deal could be done.
Sprint declined to comment on the recommendation. It had previously argued that conditions that came with the Dish bid would make it impossible for Clearwire to accept it.
Clearwire shares closed up 10 cents, or 2 percent, at $4.47.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
AMSTERDAM A Dutch court on Monday rejected a request by Akzo Nobel investors for it to take immediate action against the company over its rejection of a takeover bid by U.S. rival PPG Industries , handing the Dutch company a victory in its efforts to repel the U.S. firm's 25 billion euro ($28 billion) proposed offer.