WASHINGTON/NEW YORK The U.S. telecommunications regulator is not planning to ask Sprint Nextel Corp (S.N) or Clearwire Corp CLWR.O to divest any spectrum in order to gain approval for Sprint's proposed buyout of Clearwire, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The Federal Communications Commission is reviewing SoftBank Corp's (9984.T) proposed purchase of Sprint and Sprint's proposed buyout of Clearwire in the same review and could vote on the deals as soon as Friday.

The FCC's Acting Chairwoman Mignon Clyburn said on Thursday that she has circulated a draft order to the FCC's other two commissioners recommending approval of the deals.

The sources did not want to be named because the details of the order are not yet public.

