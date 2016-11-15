MARRAKESH, Morocco French President Francois Hollande said the United States should respect a global agreement to limit climate change after the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president, saying the deal was irreversible.

Hollande told a U.N. conference on climate change in Marrakesh that the 2015 agreement to limit emissions "is irreversible in law and in fact. In addition it is irreversible in our minds."

"The United States, the largest economic power in the world, the second largest greenhouse gas emitter, must respect the commitments they have undertaken," he said. President-elect Donald Trump, who has called climate change a hoax, wants to abandon the accord.

