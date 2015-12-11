U.S. President Barack Obama shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting at the start of the climate summit in Paris November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed during a phone call overnight that their negotiating teams would work together closely to reach an ambitious climate deal at international talks in Paris, the White House said.

"Both leaders agreed that the Paris conference presents a crucial opportunity to galvanize global efforts to meet the climate change challenge," the White House said in a statement about the call released on Friday.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Susan Heavey)