Clorox Co (CLX.N) said on Thursday that two health-industry acquisitions will slightly crimp 2012 profit but should not impact its plans for dividends or share repurchases.

The deals, completed during the last week of December, help Clorox expand its "Away From Home" business, or the institutional unit, which is a small growth engine for the 99-year-old company best known for its namesake bleach.

Clorox said it bought Aplicare Inc and HealthLink, which provide infection control products to the healthcare industry. It spent about $80 million to $90 million for both companies, subject to post-closing adjustments, with the deals funded through cash and commercial paper borrowing, Clorox said.

The acquisitions come as Clorox sees rapid growth in the use of infection control products as providers try to prevent healthcare-associated infections, Chairman and Chief Executive Don Knauss said in a statement.

"We expect the Away From Home health care business will be a focus of additional acquisitions and would not be surprised to see the pace of transactions accelerate," said Wells Fargo Securities analyst Tim Conder.

Meriden, Connecticut-based Aplicare makes products to help prevent skin infection from needles or surgery, while Jacksonville, Florida-based HealthLink bundles products including antimicrobial hand soap together for use by doctors' offices and other health care facilities, Clorox said.

While such acquisitions should be positive for the company, attention should be paid to how much Clorox pays in such deals, Conder said. Its management has "a mixed track record" of buying good business, although sometimes at elevated prices, such as its purchase of natural personal products maker Burt's Bees, he said.

The sales of Aplicare and HealthLink combined represent more than 1 percent of Clorox's annual sales on an ongoing basis, Clorox said. In fiscal 2011, Clorox's net sales totaled $5.231 billion.

The "Away From Home" unit accounted for about 3 percent of the company's total sales last year, or roughly $157 million.

Shares of Clorox rose 9 cents to close at $67.19 on the New York Stock Exchange.

