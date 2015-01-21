Media mogul Barry Diller's IAC to buy Angie's list
IAC/InterActiveCorp said on Monday it would buy consumer review website operator Angie's List Inc in a deal that values the company at about $500 million.
TEL AVIV Online document-sharing company Dropbox has acquired U.S.-Israeli CloudOn, a developer of tools to simplify creating and editing documents on mobile devices, the companies said on Wednesday.
Financial details were not disclosed.
CloudOn will become Dropbox's first Israeli office and will focus on research and development. Dropbox plans to hire more engineers for the Israel operations.
In November Dropbox teamed up with Microsoft Corp to allow Office software users to manage and share files through Dropbox's website and mobile app.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)
NEW YORK GSO Capital Partners, private equity firm Blackstone Group LP's credit arm, is acquiring more of J. Crew Group Inc's debt, hoping for a profitable trade that could also give the U.S. fashion retailer more time to stave off bankruptcy, people familiar with the matter said.