Trader Bryan P. Cooley works in the S&P 500 pit at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange's Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT)September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

CHICAGO A CME Group Inc (CME.O) executive repeated a long-standing promise that the giant exchange operator will not make any more large acquisitions but defined 'large' so as to rule in a smaller deal like the London Metals Exchange.

CME's multibillion-dollar acquisitions of the Chicago Board of Trade and the New York Mercantile Exchange were large, chief financial officer Jamie Parisi said on Wednesday at the Citi 2012 Financial Services Conference.

But its acquisition of the Dow Jones indexes for $700 million was "small," he said.

Last month, the LME board examined non-binding bids for the exchange, the world's biggest marketplace for industrial metals, which analysts and industry sources have valued at 500 million to 1.5 billion pounds ($800 million-$2.4 billion).

CME was among the bidders, sources have said, along with IntercontinentalExchange Inc (ICE.N), Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (0388.HK), and NYSE Euronext NYX.N.

Parisi declined to comment on CME's potential LME bid and said the company weighs any potential acquisition in terms of the cost savings and new revenue that would result.

Separately, Parisi also said the impact that the collapse of brokerage MF Global MFGLQ.PK had on CME trading volumes had largely dissipated.

"I think that a large portion of that volume has come back," he said.

Trading volume at CME, which is down about 10 percent from a year earlier, is like a "tight spring" that needs a catalyst like a better economy and the prospect of an increase in interest rates to get it going, he said.

