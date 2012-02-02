CME Group (CME.O), the biggest U.S. futures exchange operator, on Thursday posted a lower operating profit that missed expectations, though net results were boosted sharply by tax benefits from a change in Illinois law last year.

CME also said it would institute a special annual dividend on top of its regular quarterly payout, which it increased.

The company, which operates the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, the Chicago Board of Trade and the New York Mercantile Exchange, posted a profit of $745.9 million, or $11.25 per share, compared with a year-earlier profit of $196.2 million, or $2.93 per share.

CME results included a $528 million benefit from an adjustment to the value of deferred tax liabilities.

CME won a tax break from Illinois legislators late last year that cuts its tax bill by more than $70 million annually. The tax break allows CME to count less than a third of its trading income as taxable under state law, versus 100 percent before the new law.

Excluding that benefit, and $30 million in losses related to the MF Global bankruptcy, CME earned $3.55 per share in the period. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S expected earnings per share of $3.64.

Trading volume fell 2 percent from a year earlier, though average revenue per contract rose 4 percent to 81.1 cents from 77.9 cents in the third quarter and was flat from a year earlier. The firm cited higher volume in higher-priced commodity contracts.

CME said it had changed its dividend policy, raising its payout target to 50 percent of the prior year's cash earnings from 35 percent previously. As such, it raised its first-quarter dividend 59 percent to $2.23 per share.

The company also said it would institute an annual variable dividend, to be decided in the first quarter each year and paid on top of the regularly quarterly distribution. This year it will be $3 per share.

