CHICAGO The percentage of options spread business traded electronically at CME Group Inc (CME.O) has grown to 42 percent this year from 10 percent in 2010, Derek Sammann, global head of commodities and options products, told the Reuters annual Commodities Summit.

CME has driven the increase through investment in technology to make it easier to trade options on its exchanges, Sammann said. Its success in this signals that the company, which owns the Chicago Board of Trade, New York Mercantile Exchange and other exchanges, is overcoming a hurdle to all-electronic markets.

Options offer traders the chance to bet on prices without the obligation to acquire an underlying asset. They have grown in complexity as players have sought more ways to hedge against commodity market volatility.

For years, traders have said the complexity of spread transactions would prevent CME from closing its open-outcry options pits. In July, the exchange-operator shuttered most of its open-outcry futures pits.

CME will keep options pits open as long as they are needed by customers, Sammann said.

The shift to computer screens for complex options deals comes as weakness in global commodity markets is driving more traders to use options to protect themselves from declining prices, he said.

"As we've built our functionality to accommodate for more spread trading, more liquidity, and more electronic trading in options, our customers are finding its easier to play for downside moves using protection in the form of options," Sammann said.

In the third quarter, the average daily volume for options traded at the CME was 2.9 million contracts, up 9 percent from a year earlier. The average daily volume for electronic options rose 23 percent from the year-ago period to 55 percent of overall options trading.

Total volume at the CME in the quarter was 14.4 million contracts per day, up 7 percent from a year earlier.

"It's hard to disassociate the growth in our options portfolio from the growth we're seeing in commodities as a whole," Sammann said.

The CME is set to report quarterly earnings on Thursday.

