MELBOURNE Australia's competition regulator said it would not oppose a bid by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp (NWSA.O) for Consolidated Media Holdings CMJ.AX, saying it was unlikely to substantially lessen competition in pay-TV.

News Corp's Australian unit News Ltd (NWS.AX) offered $2 billion for CMH, If successful, News Ltd's A$3.50 a share bid would double its stake in the nation's dominant pay-TV business Foxtel to 50 percent and give it 100 percent of content provider Fox Sports.

Seven Group Holdings (SVW.AX), controlled by billionaire Kerry Stokes, holds a 24 percent stake in CMH, and fellow billionaire James Packer, who backed the offer in lieu of a higher one, owns 50.1 percent.

Seven has also asked the commission to review a proposal that it buy all CMH shares it does not currently own.

The ACCC said it continued to assess that proposal.

