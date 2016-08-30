The company logo of China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd is displayed at a news conference on the company's annual results in Hong Kong, China March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

HONG KONG China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd (1359.HK), one of four state-backed bad debt managers in the world's second-largest economy, posted a 2.4 percent rise in profit for the first half of this year, helped by a surge in its investment income.

The profit in the six-month period ended June 30 rose to 8 billion yuan ($1.2 billion) from 7.8 billion yuan in the year-ago period, according to a company statement filed to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

The company's investment income increased 26.2 percent to 10.5 billion yuan, offsetting the impact of a jump in its costs and expenses, the filing showed.

China established its Big Four AMCs, led by China Huarong Asset Management Co (2799.HK) and Cinda, in 1999 to help digest bad loans from the country's four largest state banks, which were facing an insolvency crisis.

Other business interests of Cinda include banking, insurance, fund management, securities, trusts and financial leasing.

The group in May this year completed the acquisition of NCB Hong Kong, also known as Nanyang Commercial Bank (NCB), from BOC Hong Kong Holdings (2388.HK) for HK$68 billion ($8.8 billion) - a record amount for any Hong Kong bank acquisition.

($1 = 6.6768 Chinese yuan renminbi)

($1 = 7.7568 Hong Kong dollars)

