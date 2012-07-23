Court rejects Frontline's complaint against DHT-BW deal
Tanker firm DHT Holdings said a court in the Marshall Islands rejected Frontline Ltd's lawsuit against DHT selling a major stake to BW Group [BGLL.UL].
BEIJING China's top offshore oil producer CNOOC Ltd said its planned $15.1 billion deal to buy Canada's Nexen Inc could raise its production by 20 percent, and its proved oil and gas reserves by 30 percent.
(Reporting by Wan Xu and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)
CHICAGO Brazilian meat packer JBS SA said on Wednesday that no core assets in the United States or any other part of the world are candidates for sale, a day after announcing a deal to sell Argentine operations to a smaller rival.