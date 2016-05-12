SAO PAULO Via Varejo SA, Brazil's largest appliance retailer, has formally entered talks to absorb the e-commerce business of CNova NV CNV.O in the country, a source familiar with the deal said on Wednesday, the latest step in a turnaround plan engineered by their controlling shareholder Casino Guichard Perrachon SA.

According to the source, who requested anonymity because the deal remains private, both companies have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore the deal. The deal is subject to Casino (CASP.PA) taking CNova private, with the deal not resulting on a dilution of Via Varejo shareholders, the source added.

Both companies could announce the beginning of formal talks as early as Wednesday, the source added, who did not elaborate on the value and other aspects of the transaction.

Reuters reported on April 29 that France's Casino wants to buy out minority shareholders in CNova, and subsequently split it into three separate units that Casino's units based in France, Brazil and Colombia would absorb.

Casino, based in the French city of St-Etienne, took Cnova public less than two years ago, aiming to create an e-commerce pure-play that could fund the expansion of direct sales and marketplaces amid thriving global prospects for the sector. The business has underperformed, however, in the face of growing competition in Asia, France and South America.

Units of São Caetano do Sul, Brazil-based Via Varejo, a blend of shares in the company, closed up 3.2 percent at 6.80 reais on Wednesday. The stock doubled in value this year.

CNova, which trades in the Nasdaq market, is up 41 percent this year.

Via Varejo is the by-product of the Casino-engineered merger of appliance retailing giants Casas Bahia SA and Globex Utilidades SA, both of which the French retailer bought in 2009 through its local unit GPA SA.

(Editing by Sandra Maler, Bernard Orr)