Brazil regulator CVM revokes suspension of Azul IPO
SAO PAULO Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.
PARIS French insurer CNP (CNPP.PA) said it would begin talks with key shareholder BPCE (CNAT.PA) over its partnership with the retail bank, with a view to completing a new agreement by 2016.
"(CNP) expects the talks with BPCE to be conducted with a view to defining, as from 1 January 2016, a fresh partnership model," the insurer said in a statement.
BPCE and state-owned Banque Postale together own 36 percent of CNP.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent, Editing by Natalie Huet)
SAO PAULO China's Zhejiang Electric Power Construction Co Ltd (ZEPC) is in talks to buy a stake in Brazil's Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, one of the country's biggest, two sources familiar with the negotiations told Reuters.