PARIS French insurer CNP (CNPP.PA) said it would begin talks with key shareholder BPCE (CNAT.PA) over its partnership with the retail bank, with a view to completing a new agreement by 2016.

"(CNP) expects the talks with BPCE to be conducted with a view to defining, as from 1 January 2016, a fresh partnership model," the insurer said in a statement.

BPCE and state-owned Banque Postale together own 36 percent of CNP.

(Reporting by Lionel Laurent, Editing by Natalie Huet)