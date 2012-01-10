LOS ANGELES Rappers Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, rock duo The Black Keys and alternative rock band Radiohead will headline the popular Coachella music festival in April, organizers said on Monday.

Rising folk band Bon Iver, the British bands Florence and the Machine, Arctic Monkeys and Pulp, will also play Coachella when the biggest annual music festival of its kind in the United States expands to two weekends for the first time.

The 13th year of the festival, which takes place in the southern California desert some 130 miles east of Los Angeles, also will see performances from Swedish House Mafia, Noel Gallagher, David Guetta and newly-reunited Texas rock band At the Drive-In, organizers said.

Tickets for the 2012 event went on sale in May last year and hotels in the area are already filling up fast.

The 2011 festival, headlined by Kanye West, Arcade Fire and Kings of Leon, attracted more than 90,000 people and prompted the decision to move to two weekends this year -- April 13-15 and April 20-22.

The lineup announced on Monday will be the same for both weekends.

