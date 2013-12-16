By Valerie Volcovici
| WASHINGTON, DC
WASHINGTON, DC Dec 16 Fifteen U.S. states have
urged the top environmental regulator to adopt their
carbon-cutting policies as a template for future federal rules
to cut greenhouse gas emissions from power plants, the country's
largest source of pollution.
Officials from states such as Colorado, Illinois and
Minnesota told the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) their
states had cut a fifth from carbon emissions by power plants in
the past seven years, using policies other states could follow.
A system-wide attack on heat-trapping emissions is a better
option than telling individual power plants to cut emissions, as
the EPA should focus on shifting the entire electric grid away
from high-carbon sources, they said.
"As state experience has shown, reducing demand for fossil
generation or providing alternative, cleaner, sources of supply,
achieves emissions reductions far beyond the level that can be
achieved by improving the operations of individual fossil
plants," they told the agency in a letter.
In a climate change strategy announced in June, President
Barack Obama directed the EPA to develop federal emissions
standards for existing power plants.
The Clean Air Act says states must develop their own plans
to meet a standard set by the EPA. The agency has asked states
for feedback on a plan to be proposed in June 2014 and finalized
a year later.
States such as California, which has its own carbon market,
and the nine that joined the carbon trading programme known as
the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, want to ensure the EPA
credits their "early action" on climate change.
"We fully support an approach that allows states to develop
their own programs and use comprehensive policy tools that
improve the power sector as a whole," said Mary Nichols, chair
of the California Air Resources Board.
The 15 states urged the EPA to recognize that states start
from different positions in cutting carbon emissions, but still
put all on track for equally tough final targets.
But heavily coal-reliant states, such as West Virginia,
worry about meeting targets, saying they do not have the same
potential for emissions-free renewable energy as some others.
Lawmakers from states that rely on coal and fossil fuel have
accused the EPA of shutting them out of public meetings to
discuss the future regulations.
Minnesota has managed to cut its reliance on coal, said the
state's pollution regulator John Linc Stine, one of those who
signed the letter.
Minnesota is not an RGGI participant, but aims to cut annual
energy use by 1.5 percent through steps to boost efficiency, and
requires utilities to generate a quarter of their power from
renewable energy by 2025.
The states that sent the letter were California, Colorado,
Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts,
Minnesota, New Hampshire, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island and
Washington.
