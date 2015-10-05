BRUSSELS European Union competition regulators will rule by Nov. 9 whether to approve a plan by three Coca-Cola bottlers in Europe to merge their businesses to deal better with industry challenges.

Coca-Cola Enterprises, Coca-Cola Iberian Partners (CCIP) and Coca-Cola's German bottling business plans to create the world's largest independent bottler of Coke drinks by net revenue.

The European Commission could clear the merger with or without conditions in its preliminary review or launch an extensive investigation if the companies are not able to counter their concerns.

