U.S. soft drink company Coca-Cola Co is teaming up with French drugmaker Sanofi to launch a line of drinks in France that will claim to aid health and beauty.

The partnership calls for the co-development and distribution of drinks under the Oenobiol "Beautific" brand, a Coca-Cola spokesman said.

"This is a small-scale pilot which is currently limited to a number of pharmacies in France," the spokesman, Kent Landers, said. He declined to say whether the drinks could later be sold more widely.

A Sanofi spokesman was not immediately available to comment.

Oenobiol, which Sanofi agreed to buy in 2009, already makes nutritional, health and beauty supplements, including capsules to fight hair loss and aging.

News of the line of drinks was first reported in the Wall Street Journal, which said the range of four drinks will be made of mineral water, fruit juice and nutrition additives with claims that they help strengthen hair and nails, embellish skin, aid weight loss and improve vitality.

