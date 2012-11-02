NEW YORK ICE Futures U.S. said on Friday that certified cocoa stored in a Continental Terminals warehouse in New Jersey has been damaged by water following Hurricane Sandy.

The report comes one day after the same company reported water damage to roughly 35,000 60-kg bags of certified arabica coffee in one of its warehouses. Both warehouses are located in Kearney, N.J., the exchange said in a notice.

The company reported water damage to 2,200 bags of certified cocoa. This accounts for 0.05 percent of the total 4.118 million bags currently stored in the ICE-certified warehouses in the United States, exchange data showed.

All of the damaged coffee and cocoa have been flagged as non-deliverable until further notice, ICE stated.

Continental Terminals operates five ICE certified cocoa warehouses and three certified coffee warehouses in New Jersey.

ICE said it has been in contact with each exchange-licensed coffee and cocoa warehouse operator in ports of delivery points that were affected by the storm that caused flooding and devastation in parts of New York City and New Jersey earlier this week.

While only one warehouse has reported damage, all others are working to complete full assessments, the exchange said.

Several certified coffee and cocoa warehouses located in the Port of New York and Port of Delaware River, contacted by Reuters this week, stated their warehouses did not sustain any damage from the severe storm that caused flooding in parts of New York City and New Jersey.

(Reporting By Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Bernard Orr)