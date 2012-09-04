NEW YORK About 2,000 bags of certified arabica coffee stored near New Orleans sustained water damage from Hurricane Isaac, which stormed through the Gulf Coast region last week, ICE Futures U.S. said in a release on Tuesday.

This amount of coffee represents roughly 2.2 percent of the certified beans stored at the Port of New Orleans and 0.1 percent of the total ICE certified arabica stocks held in the United States and Europe.

Isaac hit Louisiana as a low level Category 1 hurricane on August 29.

Port Cargo Service, the operator of an exchange licensed coffee warehouse in Jefferson, Louisiana, notified ICE on Tuesday about the water damage and has also informed the owners of the damaged coffee, ICE stated.

The damaged bags remain certified but are flagged as non-deliverable pending further assessment. No other warehouse operators in the New Orleans area have reported any damage to their certified coffee as a result of the hurricane, the exchange said.

The damage does not compare to the devastating Category 3 Hurricane Katrina that hit the U.S. Gulf Coast in September 2005, that flooded at least one coffee warehouse in New Orleans.

Certified arabica stocks are on the rise, climbing by more than 9,000 bags to over 1.97 million bags on September 4, the highest since August 2010, ICE data showed.

At the time of Katrina, certified stocks stored in New Orleans were more than eight times of what they are now, at over 733,000 bags.

