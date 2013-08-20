* American Eagle gold sales at just 3,000 oz so far in Aug
* Fading physical buying could remove key price support
* Some large coin investors sell, hurting new coin sales
* Lack of clarity on gold direction dents retail demand
By Frank Tang
NEW YORK, Aug 19 Demand for U.S. gold coins has
plunged in recent weeks as the unprecedented buying by retail
investors that helped bullion prices recover from their historic
sell-off four months ago has almost vanished.
Record highs in U.S. stock markets, combined with little
clarity about when the U.S. central bank may start curbing its
bond-buying stimulus have prompted investors to hold back their
physical gold purchases.
With less than 2 weeks left in August, total sales of U.S.
Mint American Eagle gold bullion coins for investors stood at
3,000 ounces on Monday. That is a far cry from 39,000 ounces for
the whole of August 2012 and the monthly average of almost
100,000 ounces for the first seven months of this year,
according to data on the U.S. Mint website.
Projected sales for this month will be one of the lowest
tallies for August since the U.S. Mint launched the American
Eagle coins program for investors in 1986.
"Demand right now is next to nothing," said Michael Kramer,
president of Manfra, Tordella & Brookes (MTB), a major U.S. coin
dealer in New York.
Unlike previous years when sales were limited by a lack of
gold coin blanks, the U.S. Mint has not experienced any supply
issues this time around.
Physical gold coin sales are highly seasonal and are
typically slowest in the summer months of June, July and August
when many investors are on vacation, dealers said.
But August sales at just a fraction of the meteoric levels
of recent months will reignite concerns that ebbing physical
demand could remove a key price support for bullion.
Much of the recovery in prices since their drop in April has
been attributed to small investors and collectors buying
anything from jewelry to coins at bargain prices.
Bullion posted a record two-day $225 drop in mid-April as
institutional investors pulled money out of gold betting on an
end to the U.S. Federal Reserve's years-long stimulus program.
Prices have rebounded 15 percent since hitting a three-year
low at $1,180 an ounce on June 28. On Monday, gold was
down 0.7 percent at $1,366 an ounce.
But the highs in equity markets and resurgent fears that the
Fed will taper its massive stimulus sooner rather than later
have scuppered physical gold purchases.
"There are plenty of people who would buy a whole lot more,
but there has to be clarity which way gold is going, and that's
what people are waiting for," Kramer said.
SECONDARY SUPPLY RISES
The dramatic fall in demand for new coins comes as investors
also sell coins they bought during the run-up in prices over the
past decade to cash in on expectations that prices have little
room to rise further.
Many long-term coin customers who had bought gold at much
lower prices years ago have opted to take profits, said Roy
Friedman, executive vice president at Dallas-based Dillon Gage,
one of the top U.S. coin dealers.
"Over the course of the last couple of weeks, several large
liquidations have come into the market on all gold bullion
coins."
Similarly, MTB's Kramer said that he saw several
10,000-15,000 ounces sales by large customers a few weeks ago,
although such sales have stopped recently.
Mints around the world are experiencing a similar slowdown
in sales.
Sales of 2013 Gold Maple Leaf coins have been slower in
recent weeks compared to July, Chris Carkner, a managing
director at the Royal Canadian Mint, told Reuters.
Traders question whether the pace of buying will pick up
given the amount of gold coins and bars already bought this
year.
"If gold is just moving $10 here and there, it is not going
generate a lot of buying interest," said David Beahm, vice
president of New Orleans-based retail coin dealer Blanchard &
Co.
"However, it doesn't take much for gold prices to go a lot
higher," Beahm said, adding that could reignite coin buying.
(Reporting by Frank Tang; Editing by Joseph Radford)