LONDON Coinsilium, a London-based investor in the technology that underpins digital currency bitcoin, plans to revive its delayed initial public offering (IPO) by seeking a listing on a junior stock market run by broker ICAP IAP.L.

The decision to list on the ICAP Securities and Derivatives Exchange's (ISDX) growth market comes after the company announced in September that it had scrapped its plan to list on London's more established AIM junior market.

Coinsilium's Executive Chairman Cameron Parry told Reuters that the decision to pursue an IPO on ISDX was linked to listing requirements he said were more favorable with the ICAP bourse.

"The ISDX is the best fit for Coinsilium," he said, without giving specific details.

John Holland, senior partner at consultancy Holland Bendelow, said that ISDX is still in its infancy and has yet to capture a large institutional investor following, though the costs of joining are lower than for AIM.

Coinsilium's indicative time-frame for the ISDX listing suggests it will begin trading on the exchange the week commencing Nov. 23.

Blockchain, which Coinsilium is promoting as its investment specialty, is essentially a massive ledger of every bitcoin transaction ever made, verified and shared by a global network of computers.

Big names from IBM (IBM.N) to NASDAQ (NDAQ.O) are among those exploring how blockchain could be applied to financial markets.

Coinsilium CEO Eddy Travia had told news outlets in July that the company's IPO was planned for August and would raise about 3 million pounds ($4.6 million) to expand investments.

The company's portfolio includes stakes in nine businesses. Its biggest holding is in The Real Asset Co, a precious-metals trading platform, according to its marketing documents.

