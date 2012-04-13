A Redbox automated DVD rental kiosk is seen in Golden, Colorado September 16, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Coinstar Inc (CSTR.O) raised its first-quarter revenue outlook citing stronger-than-anticipated consumer demand at its Redbox unit, sending its shares up more than 17 percent after the bell.

The company raised its revenue outlook range to $567 million to $569.2 million, from its previous forecast of $530 million to $555 million.

The company also expects diluted earnings from continuing operations of $1.62 to $1.66 per share.

Analysts, on an average, were expecting first-quarter revenue of $537.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The raised outlook reflects higher sales of titles like Moneyball, Puss in Boots, 50/50, In Time, Abduction and Mr. Popper's Penguins, the company said in a statement.

Coinstar also raised its full-year revenue outlook range to $2.15 billion to $2.28 billion, helped partly by the extension of its content license agreement with Universal.

It had earlier forecast revenue of $2.08 billion to $2.25 billion.

Shares of the company closed at $61.31 on Thursday on the Nasdaq

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)