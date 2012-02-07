Shares of Coinstar Inc (CSTR.O) surged 20 percent to their highest in a year, after the Redbox kiosks owner teamed up with Verizon (VZ.N) to sell video services, stepping up its game against video rental giant Netflix (NFLX.O).

The stock jumped to $60.84 in heavy early morning trade, making it one of the biggest gainers on the Nasdaq.

More than 9 million shares changed hands by 1104 ET, about 6 times their normal volumes.

Under the joint venture, Coinstar will provide the digital content, while Verizon will provide streaming and download services, and is expected in the second half of the year.

"Redbox (is) now the most popular physical DVD rental company," Benchmark Co said in a research note.

"While Redbox's share of the joint venture start-up loss is expected to be $19 million this year, we believe this could be a growth vehicle in the future."

On Monday, Coinstar reported a better-than-expected fourth quarter, helped by the negotiation of better credit-card rates, and guided to a strong year ahead.

The company also said it would buy rival NCR Corp's (NCR.N) DVD assets for up to $100 million, sending NCR's shares up 10 percent to $21 on Tuesday -- their highest in nearly three and a half years.

"NCR's Blockbuster Express kiosks had been the only serious competitor to Redbox. If the deal goes through, we believe Redbox should be able to leverage NCR's 9,000 locations over Coinstar's existing infrastructure," Benchmark said.

