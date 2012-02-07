Pumps and fluid-handling products maker Colfax Corp (CFX.N) missed market estimates and swung to a net loss after six straight quarters of profit, hurt by acquisition-related expenses.

The company posted a fourth-quarter net loss of $16.1 million, or 37 cents a share, compared with a net income of $8.7 million, or 20 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, Colfax posted a fourth-quarter net loss of 40 cents a share.

Sales rose 7 percent to $177.8 million,

Analysts expected the company -- which has bettered analysts' expectation for at least eight previous quarters -- to earn 45 cents a share, excluding items, on sales of 189.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Colfax recorded pre-tax expense of $25.3 million related to the Charter International Plc acquisition in the latest quarter.

The company expects to save more than $100 million from the recent additions in its businesses "... as this organization is operating way below its collective capability," Chief Executive Clay Kiefaber said in a statement.

Shares of the Fulton, Maryland-based company fell 8 percent in premarket trade on Tuesday. They had closed at $33.48 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Ritika Rai in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)