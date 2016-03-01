BOGOTA Colombia's inflationary expectations will start to anchor in the second half of the year, but until they are firm interest rate adjustments should continue amid a bloated current account deficit and higher-than-expected demand, a central bank official said.

Cesar Vallejo, one of seven central bank policymakers, told Reuters late on Monday inflationary pressure is his main concern, and although the bank has raised the lending rate 175 basis points since September, such increases are unlikely to exaggerate the economic slowdown.

Economists forecast inflation will reach 8 percent before gradually falling to 5.2 percent at the end of the year. Twelve-month consumer price growth reached 7.45 percent in January, well above the bank's 2-4 percent target range.

"I'm convinced that if expectations were well-anchored we would not be raising the rate," Vallejo said. "What's making us raise the interest rate isn't inflation, it's the expectations ... Our idea and that of monetary policy today is primarily aimed at re-anchoring expectations."

Unanchored inflation expectations often become self-fulfilling prophecies, sparking increases in consumer prices.

The bank has repeatedly said the increase in consumer prices is temporary, caused by a weakening of the currency and drought pushing up food prices - issues that cannot be tackled by rate increases.

"If the anchoring is too slow one could say lets have another little push on the rate," Vallejo said.

Vallejo said he was not so worried about a deacceleration in the economy, but inflation, the current account deficit and growing financial turmoil overseas were causing the bank to debate between rate increases of 25 or 50 basis points.

"Really that's the debate and that's why there hasn't been unanimity," he said.

Vallejo gave his own opinions and did not represent the board.

Demand seems to be stronger than expected given the slowdown in economic growth, Vallejo said. The central bank forecasts growth of about 3 percent this year.

He voiced concern over the current account deficit, which widened to 6.6 percent of GDP through September, about $14.5 billion.

"What's worrying me at the moment is the issue of international capital markets, because with such a high current account deficit, although narrowing, we need financing," Vallejo said.

Net foreign direct investment plunged 94.6 percent in January from a year earlier, while portfolio investment dropped by $400 million.

The current account deficit was one reason given by Standard & Poor's last month for lowering its outlook for Colombia to negative from stable.

