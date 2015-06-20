BOGOTA A Honduran woman carrying 1.5 kg (3.3 lbs) of liquid cocaine in her breast implants was arrested at the airport in Colombia's capital Bogota on Friday, police said.

Paola Deyanira Sabillon, 22, was attempting to travel to Spain when her apparent nervousness aroused suspicion in the security line, airport police colonel Diego Rosero told journalists.

X-rays revealed a recent surgery on Sabillon's breasts and she confessed that an unknown substance had been implanted which she was meant to take to Barcelona, police added.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation showed that the surgery took place at a clandestine clinic in the city of Pereira, in western Colombia.

The implants were removed at a Bogota hospital where Sabillon is also being treated for an infection.

Some 300 tonnes of cocaine are produced per year in Colombia, long a hub for drug production and trafficking.

