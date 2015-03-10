BOGOTA A 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit Colombia on Tuesday, shaking buildings in several cities including the capital Bogota.

The quake, with its epicenter located 17 miles south of the eastern city of Bucaramanga, was deep at 98.5 miles below ground which tends to limit the amount of damage caused.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

(Reporting by Peter Murphy and Julia Symmes Cobb)