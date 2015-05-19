A general view of the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department after a landslide in this May 18, 2015 handout image provided by Colombian Presidency. REUTERS/Cesar Carrion/Colombian Presidency/Handout via Reuters

A general view of the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department after a landslide is seen in this May 18, 2015 handout image provided by Colombian National Police. REUTERS/Colombian National Police/Handout via Reuters

A Colombian policeman an residents stand in front a destroyed homes and streets covered in mud and debris in the municipality of Salgar, in Antioquia department in this May 18, 2015 handout image provided by Colombian National Police. REUTERS/Colombian National Police/Handout via Reuters

Residents of the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department stand along a street covered in mud and debris after a landslide are seen in this May 18, 2015 handout image provided by Colombian Air Force. REUTERS/Colombian Air Force/Handout via Reuters

Residents remove mud and debris as they search for bodies after a landslide in the municipality of Salgar, in Antioquia department May 18, 2015. REUTERS/El Colombiano

Residents remove mud and debris as they search for bodies after a landslide in the municipality of Salgar, in Antioquia department May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescue workers lift the body of a landslide victim from a truck at a cemetery, in the municipality of Salgar, in Antioquia department, May 19, 2015. The landslide sent mud and water crashing onto homes in the town in Colombia's northwest mountains on Monday, killing more than 50 people and injuring dozens, officials said. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

Rescue workers arrive at a cemetery carrying the body of a victim, after a landslide in the municipality of Salgar, in Antioquia department, May 19, 2015. A landslide sent mud and water crashing onto homes in a town in Colombia's northwest mountains on Monday, killing more than 50 people and injuring dozens, officials said. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

SALGAR, Colombia Colombian rescuers on Tuesday continued searching for victims of a landslide that sent torrents of water and mud crashing onto a neighborhood in the town of Salgar, killing more than 60 people and injuring dozens in the worst disaster of its kind for a decade.

Rescue efforts using search dogs resumed at dawn after being suspended overnight to find a still unknown number of people missing since the landslide in the early hours of Monday morning.

The national disaster unit said in a statement that 64 were killed and at least 40 others had been treated for injuries. The homes of more than 500 people were destroyed or damaged.

Heavy rains caused a landslide into the La Liboriana ravine, blocking it off and causing an overflow which destroyed the neighborhood below, the country's worst landslide since 2005.

"It took my sister and my nephews and we haven't been able to find them," said Blanca Moreno, 50, standing near an improvised morgue set up in the local cemetery for the identification of victims.

"That's why we're here, to see what information we can get, to see if they've been found."

Authorities in Salgar, nestled inside steep Andean slopes in a coffee-growing region in Antioquia department, northwest of the capital, Bogota, have partially restored electricity and water services. Some 18,000 people had been without drinking water, the United Nations said.

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos visited the affected area on Monday and declared a public emergency, freeing up relief funds for victims.

(Reporting by Herbert Villarraga and Luis Jaime Acosta; writing by Julia Symmes Cobb, editing by G Crosse)