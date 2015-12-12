NEW YORK - A trio of Broadway newbies are bringing "The Color Purple" back to the New York stage.

The revival of the 2005 musical stars former American Idol contestant, Grammy and Golden Globe winner Jennifer Hudson, British singer and actress Cynthia Erivo and "Orange is the New Black" actress Danielle Brooks.

The show is co-produced by Oprah Winfrey, who appeared in the 1985 movie.