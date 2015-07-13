Cable company Comcast Corp said it is beta testing a new cable streaming service called Stream, which will broadcast live TV from HBO and about a dozen other networks for $15 per month.

Launching with Boston, followed by Chicago and Seattle, Stream would let Comcast's Xfinity Internet customers stream live TV over phones, tablets and laptops. (comca.st/1HXZAkF)

The service, which will be available everywhere in the United States by early 2016, also comes with on-demand movies and recording features, Comcast said.

