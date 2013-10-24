NEW YORK The amount of U.S. commercial paper grew in the week ended Oct 23 Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding rose $28.2 billion to $1.062 trillion in the latest week.

Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding - which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis - rose $48.2 billion to $1.044 trillion.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial paper outstanding rose $29 billion to $249.9 billion.