Corporate raider-turned-activist investor Carl Icahn is locked in a battle with Commercial Metals Co (CMC.N) after offering to buy out the metals recycler, his latest in a year that has seen him bow out of several proxy battles and takeover attempts.

Icahn plans to merge Commercial Metals with PSC Metals, which he acquired from Philip Services Corp for $335 million in 2007.

Following are the milestones in this battle:

July 28 - Icahn reports a 10 percent stake in Commercial Metals.

July 31 - Commercial Metals adopts a stockholder rights plan, making it harder for Icahn to take a bigger stake in the company.

Oct 19 - Icahn nominates three directors to the board of Commercial Metals. Also, puts forward three proposals to be voted on at the company's annual meeting.

Oct 20 - Commercial Metals says prepared to consider any recommendation by Icahn.

Nov 28 - Icahn offers to buy out Commercial Metals in a deal that values the metals recycler at $1.73 billion.

Dec 2 - Icahn sets a deadline for Commercial Metals to respond to his buyout offer.

Dec 5 - Commercial Metals rejects Icahn's buyout bid, says the offer substantially undervalues the company and is "opportunistic." Asks stockholders not take any action on Icahn's proposal.

Dec 6 - Icahn goes hostile with his bid.