Billionaire investor Carl Icahn set a deadline of Monday morning for Commercial Metals (CMC.N) to respond to his offer to buy out the metals recycler.

If the company's board did not respond by then, "please be forewarned that we intend to take matters into our own hands," Icahn said in an open letter.

On November 28, Icahn offered to buy out Commercial Metals in a deal valuing the company at $1.73 billion. The company had said it will review the letter that was sent to its board.

Commercial Metals shares were trading at $13.87 on Friday afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange. They have shed about 2 percent of their value since November 28.

